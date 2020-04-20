Good Day NWA: Feel Good Stories

We’ve been sharing feel good stories from around the community. This has become a favorite segment of our show!

Checkout this chalk artwork done by Dayna Mohr from Rogers Dayna says she’s trying to find things to do to make others feel happy. She created this artwork on her privacy fence. It took around 7 hours to create. Her neighbors walk to see it and several people are taking pictures by it. Dayna says she hopes the artwork brings a smile to others and lifts their spirits. Thanks for sending us these photos, Dayna!

