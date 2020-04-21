Good Day NWA: Feel Good Stories

We’ve been sharing feel good stories across Northwest Arkansas, our community has been go giving and supporting. This story is about someone who is heading to the frontlines to help those in need.

Meet Jamye Perry. She’s a local nurse, but is heading to Bridgeport, Connecticut to work in the area’s ICU. Jamye said she listened to the Mayor of New York ask for help and she had a thought… “what if our community was waiting on help that didn’t come.” She will be gone for a month, away from her family. So, if you know Jamye and her family, please be thinking of them. Jamye, safe travels and thank you for being on the frontlines!

