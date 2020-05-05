Good Day NWA: Feel Good Stories

We are sharing feel good stories from around our community, and we want to give a shoutout Fayetteville High School Senior Autumn Blaylock.

Autumn was awarded a Congressional Medal for winning an art competition for the 3rd District. Congressman Steve Womack presenting Autumn with the award. The Congressional Art Competition is a Nationwide event that is held each year to recognize and encourage artistic talent across the United States and in each congressional district. Autumn’s artwork, which is titled “Pandemic Prom” is heading to Washington D.C. to hang in the U.S. Capitol for 1 year. Congressman Womack said in part he’s always impressed to see the talent, creativity, and artistic promise of our high schoolers.

YOU can help decide who receives the People’s Choice Award by voting for YOUR favorite entry. Online voting for the public will be open until May 7th. Click here to vote.

