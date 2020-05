It’s Teacher Appreciation Week and we want to send a big thank you to all the teachers out there for your dedication to your students. Check out this video featuring some local teachers!

If there’s a teacher you want to recognize, send your pictures or videos to us. It’s also National Nurses Week, so you can send us local nurses you would like to shoutout.

You can email us at News@KNWA.com and put “ATTN: Good Day NWA” in the subject line.