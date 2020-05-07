Good Day NWA: Feel Good Stories

We have been sharing feel good stories from around our community!

This one was sent in by a nationally touring violinist who lives in Fayetteville. Asha Mevlana connected with some of her touring musician friends to create a musical mash up of the hit songs, “Rise Up,” “He’s Got the Whole World Iin His Hands,” & “Let It Be.” The recording was made simply a way of saying thanks and that we are all in this together. The folks featured in the video have performed with talent like Cher, Melissa Ethridge, The Voice, American Idol, Trans Siberian Orchestra, just to name a few. If you’re interested in seeing and hearing the full music video, click here.

Bentonville High Schools making sure their seniors are celebrated. The class of 2020 participated in senior send-offs at Bentonville High School and Bentonville West High School. Families decorated cars with balloons and signs wishing students good luck. Some students were in their cap and gowns and drove around the school for a little graduation on the fly. They were waiving to fellow students, parents and teachers. For a lot of students this is their first time seeing each other since March. At Bentonville West there were banners displayed of all the seniors with their pictures that they will get to keep after graduation, which will take place this summer. Congrats, Seniors!

If you have a feel good story to share, email us at News@KNWA.com and put “ATTN: Good Day NWA” in the subject line.