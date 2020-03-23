Good Day NWA: Feel Good Stories

Watch as we share some feel good stories about how you are supporting one another.

Take a look at the teachers from Thomas Jefferson Elementary in Bentonville. They had a teacher parade through neighborhoods in their district. With kids out of school for awhile, this is a great way for students to see their teachers and get a little fresh air.

Social media has a way to bring everyone together and provide a little entertainment. Check out this video from Karie Moss. Her parents, affectionately called “Bugg” and “Papa,” recreate a TikTok video to the Bee Gees “Night Fever.”