Good Day NWA: Feel Good Stories

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’ve been sharing feel good stories from around the community.

We’re giving a shoutout to the Arkansas Virtual Academy. Their class of 2020 has not one… not two… but five students sharing the honor of being Co-Valedictorians. Mendel Lagasse, Madison Mathes, Cole Parker, Seth Turner & Nathan Whitlow. Also, the Salutatorian is Brenna Stewart. Four of the students participated in the Destinations Career Academy. The program provides valuable job skills in areas such as business, graphic design, and STEM. Congratulations!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories