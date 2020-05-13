Good Day NWA: Feel Good Stories

We’ve been sharing feel good stories from around the community.
We’re giving a shoutout to the Arkansas Virtual Academy. Their class of 2020 has not one… not two… but five students sharing the honor of being Co-Valedictorians. Mendel Lagasse, Madison Mathes, Cole Parker, Seth Turner & Nathan Whitlow. Also, the Salutatorian is Brenna Stewart. Four of the students participated in the Destinations Career Academy. The program provides valuable job skills in areas such as business, graphic design, and STEM. Congratulations!