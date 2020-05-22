Good Day NWA: Feel Good Stories

Watch as we share feel good stories from around the community.

A local photographer is using her talents to help businesses amid the Covid-19 Pandemic. Leah Center is showcasing the heartbeat of our community through the faces and storefronts of business owners. The project is called “Fayetteville.” The U of A student says the goal is to inform people on how to support our local businesses. She adds this project is a way to help the businesses that have been there for her over the years.

Quarantine has been tough on everyone… especially kids. We’re excited to show you this amazing video from the Primm family featuring Sullivan Primm better known as Co Rona. He has a special, really cool message. Sullivan is a student at Bright Field Middle School. Thank you for allowing us to share this video. To see the full video and to subscribe to Co Rona’s YouTube channel, click here.