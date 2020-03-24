Good Day NWA: Feel Good Stories

We’ve been sharing feel good stories. Our community has come together to support each other and we want to make sure we highlight what you’re doing to spread a little love and happiness.

Take a look at this parade of teachers in Bentonville this video sent to us by Jessica Deaton. Her daughter Dakota attends Central Park. Jessica said the teachers spent almost 4 hours driving around neighborhoods to see their students.

In Fayetteville, the staff at Vandergriff Elementary also held a parade. The teachers drove through neighborhoods to greet their students. They say its a way to let them know they are still thinking of them, while school has gone completely virtual.

