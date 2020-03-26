Good Day NWA: Feel Good Stories

We’ve been sharing feel good stories all week long . We can’t say enough how proud we are of this community coming together to support each other and taking care of friends & neighbors.

Take a look at this teacher parade in Rogers. Shout-out to the staff at Old Wire Elementary. Here they are driving around their students neighborhoods, waving and honking their horns to say “hello” to students who they haven’t seen going on two weeks. Thank you to Shannon Resor who shared this video with us.

Speaking of teachers, meet John Crider. He’s a 6th grade science & social studies teacher in Pea Ridge. He wrote a song to help us remember that we’re all in this together.

If you have some great video of you and your family cooking your favorite recipe, teacher parades, fun social media videos, crafting or musical performances, please send those to us. You can do that by emailing News@KNWA.com. Make sure to put attention “Good Day NWA” in the subject line.