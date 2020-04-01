Good Day NWA: Feel Good Stories

We’ve been sharing “Feel Good Stories” about how you all are finding creative ways to raise up our community.

A local photographer wanted to showcase how families are handling social distancing and staying home in a fun way. Check out these photos. Amber Lanning captured families in their yards as a way to make people smile. She says right now family time is a blessing. As you can see, each family got creative and brought their own flare to each photo.

Netflix new docu-series “Tiger King” is a big hit on social media. We mentioned previously that it was the streaming service number one show over the weekend. Now there have been so many memes made. Check out of this one from the Razorback Football Twitter account featuring Head Coach Sam Pittman. The caption: “Hey all you cool pigs and piglets.” Props to the team behind this.