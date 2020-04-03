Good Day NWA: Feel Good Stories

We’ve been sharing feel good stories from around the community!

Sometimes all you need is your best friend, and by best friend we mean your best pup. Checkout this sweet video of Charlee Grace reading to her dog Coco. I love how Coco turns around like she’s being interrupted by mom taking the video.

Checkout this photo of Aurora Wimmer. She’ s photo-bombing her dog Prince Philip. He looks sharp!

You can share your feel good stories with us by emailing News@KNWA.com and be sure to put “Attention Good Day NWA” in the subject line.

