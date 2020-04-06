Good Day NWA: Feel Good Stories

Check out these feel good stories from around the community.

Take a look at this video from Natalie Craig. She said Bentonville High School was supposed to have their Prom over the weekend, but of course it’s cancelled. Her family threw her sister an impromtu Senior Prom at home with their dog “Dash” as her date.

Wanted to share this story from Rachel who donated 50 masks to medical professionals this week. The story was submitted by proud papa Jason Smith who said that the masks take about half an hour to complete. He added that these masks are fitted with a pocket that filters can be inserted in. Rachel is a local Girl Scout and is giving what she can to her community.