Good Day NWA: Feel Good Stories

Watch as we share feel good stories from around Northwest Arkansas.

Kids are out of school for the remainder of the semester and local teachers want their students to know how much they miss them and love them. Check out these photo collages. The first is from Old Wire Elementary in Rogers. Thank you Amanda Brunson for sharing this with us. The next one is from the staff at Turnbow Elementary in Springdale, this was sent by Stephanie Long. Thank you to all of our local teachers making sure students have the resources they need to thrive and succeed.

We’ve mentioned how couples are postponing their wedding day or getting innovative and having a virtual wedding. Here are some pictures from local couple Lindsay & Chris. They decided to have a small ceremony in their living room with family and friends watching via Zoom. Their planner, Julianne from Most Joyful Day sent us these pictures taken by Tanner Burge. Lindsay & Chris do have another ceremony planned for later this summer. Thank you for allowing us to share photos from your special day.

If you have feel good stories you want to share, send us an email at news@KNWA.com and put “Attention Good Day NWA” in the subject line.