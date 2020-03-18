Good Day NWA: Feel Good Stories

We wanted to make sure to show you some awesome things happening in our community.

Maxim Gilmer is a 7th grader at Woodland Junior High in Fayetteville. Now that he has to stay home from school, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, he’s using band practice as a way to make his neighborhood, and world for that matter, just a little bit brighter. Gilmer says he will continue to play the trumpet because practice makes perfect.

With St. Patrick’s Day festivities halted, one family still wanted to celebrate and spread some cheer. This video is from Allison Smith who said they received smiles and waves as they marched down the street. She said her boys learning “sometimes you have to go out of your way to keep the focus on joy when times are tough.”

