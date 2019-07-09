Breaking News
Good Day NWA: Fill the Bus with United Way of Northwest Arkansas

It’s hard to believe the upcoming school year is right around the corner. However for some kids in our community, getting basic school supplies can be difficult. Luckily, there’s a way for you to help.

Watch as Jackson Braswell and Rhonda Bramell from United Way of Northwest Arkansas join Good Day NWA with details on how you can contribute to the “Fill the Bus” initiative.

United Way of Northwest Arkansas and Walmart partner to “Fill the Bus” in Northwest Arkansas on August 2 and 3, 2019.

For additional infomation on this initiative, click here.

