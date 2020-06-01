Good Day NWA: Fill the Stands with Cutout Fans

Watch as Good Day NWA discusses trending stories in Hot Topics.

How would you like to own a lamborghini for a few hundred dollars? Lego unveiled a replica of the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37. This model kit isn’t like your normal kit. Lego says it features more than 3,600 pieces. Once put together, the model car includes doors that open, gold rims, and even a replica of the car’s V12 engine. The lamborghini kits will be available at lego stores starting next month and other retailers in August. The kit costs around $380.

They’re playing big-league soccer again in Poland, but the only fans in the stand are made of cardboard. 200 life-sized cutouts of the team’s fans were placed on seats in the stadium. A spokesperson for the club said the idea was a way for fans to make their presence felt despite the empty stadium. Fans were invited to buy a virtual ticket to the first match after the lockdown. They registered online, uploaded photographs of themselves to be placed in the stands and paid a fee to help cover the venue’s costs.

It’s a day to celebrate and explore all of your favorite nail polish colors… maybe even try some new ones! That’s because today is National Nail Polish Day. The nail care company ‘Essie’ started the national day to mark the beginning of nail-care season when everyone will be showing off their freshly painted nails. You can use the hashtag #NationalNailPolishDay to share on social media.