Good Day NWA: Final First Thursday of the Season

Get ready to go to infinity and beyond! The final First Thursday Fayetteville series is Thursday evening, Oct. 3. Watch as Hazel Hernandez joins Good Day NWA with details.

The event will take place in the Fayetteville Square from 5:30 p.m – 9:30 p.m. The theme of the month is Space to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Attendees can expect live music, free yoga classes, “glow ride” bike ride, space parade, food trucks and a beer garden, art galleries, as well as art and craft vendors.

