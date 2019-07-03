Good Day NWA: Fireworks Polices around NWA for July 4th

Here is a 2019 list for “legally” using fireworks within several areas of Arkansas.

Alma: No fireworks allowed

Bella Vista: July 3rd to the 5th from 3 p.m. to 12 p.m. No bottle rockets or items on a stick.

Benton County: Fireworks can be set off 365 days a year in unincorporated Benton County.

Bentonville: July 3rd and 4th from noon to midnight.

Bethel Heights: June 30 to July 6th.

Centerton: July 1st to the 4th from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Decatur: July 3rd from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and July 4th from noon to 11:59 p.m. No mounted fireworks.

Elkins: July 1st to the 5th from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Elm Springs: July 3rd to the 5th 10 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Farmington: Fireworks allowed Wed., July 3rd, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Thurs., July 4th, 10 a.m. to midnight; Fri. July 5th, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fayetteville: July 1st, 2nd & 3rd from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 4th from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Fort Smith: No fireworks allowed

Greenwood: July 3rd, 4th & 5th from noon to midnight.

Johnson: No fireworks allowed

Little Flock: July 1st to the 5th from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Little Rock: No fireworks allowed

Mountainburg: No fireworks allowed in city limits

Pea Ridge: July 1st to the 7th from 12 p.m. to midnight

Prairie Grove: July 5th, 7 p.m. fireworks south of Aquatic Park/Rieff Park

Rogers: July 2nd, 3rd & 4th from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Siloam Springs: No fireworks allowed in city limits

Springdale: July 1st, 2nd, 3rd & 4th from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. No fireworks that travel on a stick may be purchased and launched within the city.

Tontitown: June 20th to July 10th until 10 p.m. July 4th until midnight.

Van Buren: No fireworks allowed in city limits

West Fork: July 3rd from 9 a.m. to midnight and July 4th 9 a.m. to midnight