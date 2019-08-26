Good Day NWA: First Look at Emma Stone in “Cruella”

Here are some trending stories for Good Day NWA’s “Hot Topics.”

Disney releasing some gems over the weekend. Including a first look at their remake of “Lady and the Tramp.” It tells the story of Lady who meets a street smart stray called the Tramp and the two embark on an adventure The film stars Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux who will voice Lady and the Tramp The film will stream on Disney+ on November 12, 2019.

Disney fans also getting their first look at the new punk rock look for Cruella De Vil. Emma Stone plays the evil dog-napper in the upcoming movie “Cruella.” It’s an origin story for the classic “101 Dalmatians.” In a video appearance during the expo, Stone revealed the film will be set in London’s 1970’s punk rock era. “Cruella” hits theaters on May 28, 2021.

Tens of thousands of people came out to “Gem City Shine,” a star studded free event hosted by comedian Dave Chapelle in Dayton, Ohio over the weekend. He hosted the concert in light of the deadly shooting earlier this month which hit close to home for Chappelle, who lives about 20 miles outside of Dayton Some of the event’s performers included: Stevie Wonder, Chance the Rapper, comedian Jon Stewart and Kayne West.