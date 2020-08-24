Good Day NWA: First Look at “The Batman”

Watch as Good Day NWA talks about movie trailers from DC’s Fandome in Hot Topics.

With movie theaters starting to reopen including local theaters, that could be good news for movie studios. Here’s the teaser trailer for the new Batman movie. Robert Pattinson stars as the caped crusader, and zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle aka ‘Catwoman.’ Originally set to hit theaters in June 2021, the highly anticipated film is now set just in time for Halloween on October 1, next year.

Villains galore! Warners Bros. Pictures released a teaser trailer unveiling an impressive cast of bad guys and gals that will be featured in a new film “The Suicide Squad.” The film, set to be released in August of 2021, will be the sequel to “Suicide Squad” which focused on one of DC’s most popular villains, Harley Quinn. Margot Robbie is set to return for her role as Harley alongside Viola Davis as “Amanda Waller.” Other notable additions include Idris Elba as “Bloodsport,” Pete Davidson as “Blackguard” and John Cena as “Peacemaker.”

The “Wonder Woman 1984” trailer is now out.The film’s stars and director revealed it at the DC Fandome Virtual Convention over the weekend. It features Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal and Chris Pine. One of the villains can make wishes come true … so Wonder Woman’s lost love appears to be back.