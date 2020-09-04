Good Day NWA: First Look at the Upcoming James Bond Movie

Watch as Good Day NWA discusses some trending stories in Hot Topics!

007 fans are getting a taste of the upcoming Bond flick. Here’s the trailer for “No Time To Die.” It’s Daniel Craig’s 5th and final time in the role of the British Secret Agent. Billie Eilish provides a new bond song this go-round. It was initially set to come out in March, but the pandemic pushed back the movie’s release several times. It hits North American theaters on November 20. “No Time To Die,” the 25th bond movie, is rated PG-13.

For the first time in 30 years, McDonald’s is featuring a celebrity name on its menu. Soon, you can eat just like rapper Travis Scott. A new meal deal is apparently the rapper’s fave Mickey D’s order. It includes a quarter pounder, add lettuce and bacon. Fries with barbecue dipping sauce, and a Sprite to drink. The partnership includes Scott’s “Cactus Jack” clothing line and McDonald’s staffers will be sporting some custom apparel as part of the partnership. Travis Scott’s meal deal will be available for a limited time starting September 8 and will set you back $6. Oh, and if you’re wondering, the last celeb to add his name to a McDonald’s meal was Michael Jordan.

Yesterday we mentioned Snoop Dog is launching a gin brand. He’s not the only celebrity in the spirit game. Brad Pitt is popping the celebratory cork of champagne over a new release in October. The new rosé champagne will be called Fleur de Miraval. Miraval is a French chateau owned by Brad Pitt and his still not officially ex-wife Angelina Jolie. The limited release bubbly will be available October 15. One bottle will set you back about $400.

Man’s best friend is getting his own “beer.” It’s called “Dog Brew by Busch.” The non-alcoholic bone broth is made from bone-in pork butt, celery, mint, turmeric, and ginger. You can pour the whole can into the water bowl or use it to soften your dog’s food. A four-pack sells online for $10. It’s already so popular, it’s sold out online… but you can sign up for a waiting list. Busch said it will donate a dollar for every four-pack to the Best Friends Animal Society.