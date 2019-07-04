Good Day NWA: First Thursday IndepenDANCE

If you’re looking for a way to “let freedom ring” for July 4th with your family, Experience Fayetteville can help.

Watch as Hazel Hernandez and DJ Short Fuse join Good Day NWA with details on the First Thursday IndepenDANCE event.

Downtown Fayetteville square is the place to be from 5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Activities include PAWS for the PUParazzi, where you show off your pup dressed in stars and stripes, there will be yoga, a space parade, food trucks, art and music by DJ Short Fuse.

This event is produced by Experience Fayetteville. For a full list of events happening for First Thursday click here.