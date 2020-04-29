Good Day NWA: Fisher Price Introduces Front-Line Hero Action Figures

John Krasinski is the Fairy Godmother of the Class of 2020. . He’s bringing even more magic to a computer screen near you. Find out more by watching Good Day NWA’s Hot Topics.

First he DJed their senior prom, and now the actor is going to host a virtual graduation this week on his digital show, “Some Good News.” Krasinski encouraged Valedictorians to send him videos of the speeches they were planning to give at commencement. Graduates of all ages are welcome to participate. Krasinski has hosted a potluck, a prom, and brought the cast of Hamilton together for a sing-a-long.

The runways may be closed, but some celebs are striking a pose from their homes for charity. Kim Kardashian, Ashley Graham, & Karlie Kloss are planning a virtual fashion show to raise money for Coronavirus research. According to a press release, some of the creators behind the project have donated to kick start the initiative. Models will wear pieces from their own closets and will make an appearance on “Fashion Unites.” The virtual fashion show is set to stream on YouTube Friday, May 1 at 3:00 p.m. CST.

The Coronavirus Pandemic is already impacting next year’s Oscars. For the first time ever, movies initially made available through a streaming service can compete for Best Picture. But, only films with a previously planned theatrical release are eligible. Usually, movies have to run in theaters for at least one week to be considered. The Academy has been facing pressure to relax these rules, especially as Netflix pushes for inclusion. Right now, the Oscars are set for February 28, 2021, but that date could change.

If you’re missing dining-in at restaurants, one chain is trying to help you at least imagine the experience. Zaxby’s has uploaded a custom collection of ambient restaurant sounds to soundcloud. It’s called “Sounds From Table 23,” and features 5 tracks representing various times of the day. You can hear chatter from other tables, order numbers being called, cash registers opening and closing, as well as background music. The soundtrack can be played at home or in the car to accompany drive-thru and pick-up meals. To access the tracks, click here.

New collectible action figures of front-line heroes are being unveiled Wednesday, April 29. Mattel’s Fisher Price brand is launching its #thankyouheroes line. These are collectible action figures honoring the individuals leading the fight against Covid-19 and keeping communities up and running. There are 16 different action figures featuring a selection of doctors, nurses, EMTs & delivery drivers. The brand is also introducing a special 5 character Little People set . All net proceeds from the line will go to #firstrespondersfirst.