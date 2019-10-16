Good Day NWA: Fisher Price Let’s Be Kids Event

Fisher Price and Walmart want you and your family to get out and play this weekend.

Watch as local blogger Candace Woesch joins Good Day NWA with details on Fisher Price Let’s Be Kids event.

On Saturday, October 19 and Sunday, October 20 from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter in Bentonville, you and your family invited to a fun pop-up event.

Watch as Candace and Jaclyn take a few toys for a spin. For additional details on this free event, click here.

See list of toys below:

Imaginext DC Super Friends Transforming Batmobile R/C Vehicle

Fisher-Price Linkimals Musical Moose, with Interactive Lights & Sounds

Fisher-Price Linkimals Lights & Colors Llama, Musical Stacking Toy

Rescue Heroes Forrest Fuego 6-Inch Figure with Accessories