We’re giving a shoutout to NWA locals, Jenny and Dave Marrs, the newest HGTV stars! Their new show “Fixer to Fabulous” premiered on Tuesday and a watch party was held in Bentonville, at the Skylight Cinema.

The show will feature the couple tearing down houses in Northwest Arkansas and restoring them.

If you missed Tuesday night’s episode, don’t worry, you can catch a re-run Wednesday night at 11 p.m.

Pictures are courtesy of Stephanie Buckley and Bethany Halford.