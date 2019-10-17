Good Day NWA: Foolish Love Stageplay & Concert

A fun date night opportunity is coming up in the River Valley.

Watch as Rudy Aldor joins Good Day NWA with details on the Foolish Love Stageplay and Concert.

The evening will begin with Aldor’s play “Momma, My Wife Cheated With My Next Door Neighbor” about the trials and tribulations of a married couple. After the show there will be a live music concert featuring Aldor, who is also the recording artist “Hero with an I” H.I.R.O. and a special guest.

The Foolish Love Stageplay & Concert will take place Saturday, October 19 from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. and the Fort Smith Convention Center. Tickets: $25 and can be purchased here.