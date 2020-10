Fall is in full swing and the Rogers Public Education Foundation has a great way for you to get outside and explore the forest.

Watch as Katy Buck & Hunter Fry join Good Day NWA with details on how you can participate in the Forest Frenzy Virtual 5K & 10K Trail Run!

Forest Frenzy Virtual Trail Run

Midnight October 10 – Midnight October 18

5K Trail Run: $35

10K Trail Run: $40

Support W/O Running: $35

Click here to participate and support.