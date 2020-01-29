Good Day NWA: Fort Smith Night to Shine 2020

Calling all kings and queens of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, there’s an event happening where those with special needs can have a “Night to Shine.”
Watch as Dr. Chris Benjamin & Miss UAFS Allison Thompson join Jason & Jaclyn with details on this year’s event.
The event, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, aims to put members of the community with special needs in the spotlight. The event features a prom style evening with a red carpet, music, dancing and more.
Fort Smith Night to Shine 2020
- Friday, February 7
- 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- West-Ark Church of Christ
- Fort Smith
For more information on the event and to sign up as a volunteer or buddy, click here.