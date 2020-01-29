Good Day NWA: Fort Smith Night to Shine 2020

Calling all kings and queens of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, there’s an event happening where those with special needs can have a “Night to Shine.”

Watch as Dr. Chris Benjamin & Miss UAFS Allison Thompson join Jason & Jaclyn with details on this year’s event.

The event, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation , aims to put members of the community with special needs in the spotlight. The event features a prom style evening with a red carpet, music, dancing and more.

Fort Smith Night to Shine 2020

Friday, February 7

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

West-Ark Church of Christ

Fort Smith

For more information on the event and to sign up as a volunteer or buddy, click here.