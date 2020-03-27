Good Day NWA: Fostering or Adopting a Pet During Covid-19

The Humane Society of the United States is urging families in Arkansas to consider fostering or adopting a pet for their local shelter.
Watch as Amanda Good, Arkansas State Director for the Humane Society of the United States joins Good Day NWA via Skype to discuss fostering, adopting and other ways to support shelters.
Resources for Fostering or Adopting a Pet:
- Here is a link for the animal sheltering toolkit.
- Here is a link for FAQs for all individuals.
- Here is the link for finding a pet to adopt or foster.
- Here are resources for individuals in financial need.
- For further questions, you can email Amanda at this address: arkansas@humanesociety.org