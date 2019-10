A tour is sweeping through the city of Bentonville where you can fellowship with 500 of your closest friends.

Watch as Stephanie Red joins Good Day NWA with details on the Freedom Tour. The event will feature Singer/Songwriter Christy Nockels and the founder of IF:Gathering, Jennie Allen.

Freedom Tour will take place Saturday, October 19 from 7:00 p.m. -10:00 p.m at Bentonville Community Church of the Nazarene.

Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased here.