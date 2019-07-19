Good Day NWA: Friday Feels

We are highlighting what you’ve been doing in the community in what we are call “Friday Feels.”

10-year-old Campbell Miller has started an initiative this summer called “Feed the Thousands.” She started this because she has a lot of friends in school who receive free & reduced lunches, and she didn’t know where they would be getting food this summer. So, she raised enough money to pack food bags for those in need and she is partnering with local organizations to distribute them. Campbell says that she hopes to continue this project after summer and into the school year as well.

Here’s a shoutout to the Lady Logistics 12 & Under Softball Team from Fort Smith. They competed in a state tournament where they were successful, winning 2nd place in state. Then, they traveled to Hot Springs for another tournament and won 1st place in the World Series Tournament. They play with heart and soul each time they get on the softball field.