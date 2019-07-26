Good Day NWA: Friday Feels

We are highlighting what you’ve been doing in the community in what we are call “Friday Feels.”

We are recognizing local artist & graphic designer Nahum Payne. He gave the Little Flock basketball court at McClure Park a face lift.

Nahum reached out to Runway Group, a local business focused on economic & cultural development of the state, about teaming up to paint the court. With the help of Abb Custom Painting and local artist Graham Edwards the project came to life.

Basketball is life for Nahum. After graduating from Arkansas Arts Academy with a focus in graphic design he set his sights on his hometown basketball court. This court had been home to countless games played with his siblings, friends, and neighbors. Day and night Nahum could be found at the court. That 24/7 love of the game inspired his design which depicts the Sun and Moon flanking each other in a celestial nebula of color.

The project was completed July 21.