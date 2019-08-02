Good Day NWA: Friday Feels

We are highlighting what you’ve been doing in the community in what we are call “Friday Feels.”

The Why We Walk Happy Hour took place on Thursday, August 1, hosted by Good Day NWA’s Jaclyn House. It was a kick off event where attendees could learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association and the great work they are doing to fight Alzheimer’s.

The annual walk will take place in Bentonville on Setember 7 and in Fort Smith on Setember 21. There’s no registration fee to participate in this year’s walk. You can simply gather your friends and family and raise money for the association. Proceeds go towards Alzheimer’s research, which means that the money raised here in Arkansas makes a global impact.

Interested in joining a team or starting your own team, click here.