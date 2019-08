On this Friday Feels, we have a shoutout for Kara Ault who runs Macaroni Kid Fayetteville. Leah, who sent in an email about Kara says she organizes a Ronald McdDnald meal once a month and community events and tries to make them income friendly. Leah also said Kara goes above and beyond to help people and is an all around incredible person.

If you want us to highlight you or someone you know for our Friday Feels, email us at news@knwa.com. Be sure to put Friday Feels on the subject line.