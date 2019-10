Good Day NWA is highlighting what you’ve been doing in the community in our “Friday Feels.”

Adventurist Backpack Company has developed minimalist backpacks for a cause. For every backpack sold, 25 meals are provided to families in need through a partnership with Feeding America. The company is also partnering with universities across the country including the University of Arkansas to fight food insecurity on college campuses. Shoutout to Kelly and Matilda from Adventurist Backpack Company.