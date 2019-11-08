Good Day NWA: Friday Feels

Good Day NWA is highlighting what you’ve been doing in the community in our “Friday Feels.”

We want to give a big shoutout to the Bentonville Pride Marching Band. These pictures were taken by Tim Hendrix and Scott McClain. The band recently won the class 7-A State Championship. They were awarded the High Visual Award, High Music & Division 1 Rating. Kudos to the 227 band members, faculty and staff and the parents that also help make things possible with the band. Also shout out to Tim Hendrix, Philip Shewmaker, & Nick Fernandez who direct the band.

Meet Tosha, she’s a service dog to 5th grader Treyton Hudson at Gravette’s Upper Elementary. The principal of the school, Dr. Barrett posted a photo of tosha on Facebook and the community is loving it. Treyton has a rare epileptic disorder so Tosha can help if he has a medical emergency. The community came together & raised 15-thousand dollars in one day to help treyton and his family purchase Tosha. Treyton said that Tosha helps him feel like a normal kid. You can read the full story here.