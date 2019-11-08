Good Day NWA: Friday Feels

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good Day NWA is highlighting what you’ve been doing in the community in our “Friday Feels.”

We want to give a big shoutout to the Bentonville Pride Marching Band. These pictures were taken by Tim Hendrix and Scott McClain. The band recently won the class 7-A State Championship. They were awarded the High Visual Award, High Music & Division 1 Rating. Kudos to the 227 band members, faculty and staff and the parents that also help make things possible with the band. Also shout out to Tim Hendrix, Philip Shewmaker, & Nick Fernandez who direct the band.

Meet Tosha, she’s a service dog to 5th grader Treyton Hudson at Gravette’s Upper Elementary. The principal of the school, Dr. Barrett posted a photo of tosha on Facebook and the community is loving it. Treyton has a rare epileptic disorder so Tosha can help if he has a medical emergency. The community came together & raised 15-thousand dollars in one day to help treyton and his family purchase Tosha. Treyton said that Tosha helps him feel like a normal kid. You can read the full story here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories