We’re sending all the feels to a special little boy, Sawyer Greenfield. He spent some time at Arkansas Children’s Northwest in Springdale. The community came together to show their love and support by shining some light in a vigil outside sawyer’s room to let him know that he’s loved.

Our community is very giving and thoughtful. So, we’re sending all the Friday Feels to Sawyer and the Greendfield family. Thank you Leslie Silvey for the pictures.