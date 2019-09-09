Good Day NWA: Friday Feels, Savvy Giving by Design – Ozarks

For this week’s #FridayFeels, we’re giving a shoutout to Savvy Giving by Design – Ozarks.

Their mission is to provide comfort, support, and healing to families

with a child facing a medical crisis by transforming the interior spaces

of their homes at no cost to them. Savvy Giving by Design relies almost entirely on the community for support and donations for room redesigns,

and use social media channels to raise awareness for their cause and to find recipient families.



What you are seeing are pictures of the Greenfield family here in NWA.

They have three sons, Sawyer who is battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia, Peter and Carter Wayne, who received bedroom makeovers.



If you would like to donate or nominate a family for a room makeover, contact Savvy Giving by Design – Ozarks by clicking here.