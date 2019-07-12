Good Day NWA: Friday Feels

“Friday Feels” is a way for us to acknowledge all the amazing things you’re doing in the community.

For this “Friday Feels” were shouting out to the teachers and students of a new elementary school in Rogers: Fairview. Also, a big congrats to the 6th grade AAO Flight Teams who recently won the Under Armour National Championship.

