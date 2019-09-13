Good Day NWA: #FridayFeels

Friday Feels is where we recognize people in the community for their efforts to make NWA a great place to live.

This Friday Feel goes to the Positively Bella Vista Volunteer Patrol. The group supports all the great things about living in Bella Vista. They also serve the community and help their neighbors. Shoutout to Positively Bella Vista and thank you for making our community better.

If you want us to highlight you or someone you know for our Friday Feels, email us at news@knwa.com. Be sure to put Friday Feels on the subject line.