Good Day NWA: “Friends” Reunion… Sort Of!

Here’s a look at the trending stories for Monday, February 24.

It’s not the new batch of episodes some ‘Friends’ fans may have hoped for, but the cast of the beloved comedy are getting back together. The cast will reunite for an unscripted, hour long special available on “HBO Max” launching in May. That’s where the entire library of “Friends” episodes will reside after moving from Netflix. The “Friends” special will be shot on the same Burbank, California soundstage where the original series was filmed.

If you’ve ever dreamed of being a news anchor, ow you can…Ron Burgundy style. “Anchorman: The Game” made its debut at the New York Toy Fair this weekend. The game is inspired by Ron Burgundy played by Will Ferrell susceptibility to read whatever is written on the teleprompter, no matter how strange or inappropriate. Players compete by sabotaging other anchors’ news stories with ridiculous magnetic words and phrases to try and get them to laugh while reading the news.The creators of the game have a Kickstarter campaign to try to get the game to market.

A celebration of life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant, along with the 8 others killed in a helicopter crash, is being held at the Staples Center. Today’s date, 2-24-20, pays tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s jersey numbers, 2 and 24. Organizers of the memorial are urging people without tickets to stay away from the area. The ceremony will not be broadcast on any of the outdoor screens at Staples Center or in the adjacent LA Live Plaza. Ticket prices for the memorial range from $24.02 to $224.