Good Day NWA: “Friends” Reunion Special Delayed

If you were hoping to add the “Friends” Reunion Special to your binge list, you’ll have to wait. That story tops our Hot Topics.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, HBO Max is delaying production on the “Friends” Reunion Special. The celebrity news site points to the Coronavirus Pandemic as being the cause of the delay. The unscripted show was slated to begin filming this month, and was set to bring together the original six stars of the hit sitcom. The special was supposed to be available when HBO Max launched in May.

Here’s somethng you can add to your list. “Bloodshot” has only been in theaters a week, but “in theaters” doesn’t mean much these days. So, Sony Pictures is making the Vin Diesel action flick available for digital purchase in the US on Tuesday, March 24. The action star plays a soldier killed in action who becomes a superhuman hitman. After a mysterious corporation revives him from his forever-after and injects him with some killer tech. “Bloodshot” is rated PG-13.

Here’s a bright spot for your day. Students at Chino Hills High turned to YouTube to deliver an amazing a capella performance which went viral. The choir was set to perform at the district’s festival, but it was postponed. The chamber singers are happy to see that their YouTube video is spreading hope and cheer during this difficult time.