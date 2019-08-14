Good Day NWA: From Drab to Fab – Dorm Room Decorations

Back to college time is creeping up on us, and if you’re aiming to make your dorm or student apartment look amazing this year, Good Day NWA has you covered.

Nana Winters shows Jaclyn & Jason some hacks to make your dorm room or college apartment look elevated while also protecting the space with 3M and Command products from Walmart.

Be sure to follow “Dorm Digs” on Instagram and Facebook and look out for Nana’s giveaway post for your chance to win a dorm makeover!

Walmart Popup Info:

Walmart Supercenter -2875 M.L.K. Jr Blvd. Fayetteville, AR

Wednesday, August 14 – Wednesday, August 21

Command brand ambassadors present from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Giveaways

Walmart Supercenter – 3919 Mall Ave. Fayetteville, AR