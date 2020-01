Bundle up for an event where you can get outside and explore the beautiful trail systems in Fayetteville.

Watch as Tiffany Hoover visits with Jason & Jaclyn about the Frozen Toes Trail Run.

Frozen Toes 5K & 15K Trail Run



Saturday, January 18

9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Mt. Kessler Regional Park

Fayetteville

Registration: $30

To register for the race or find out more information, click here.