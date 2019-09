There’s no shortage of live music happening in NWA, and that’s a good thing.

The band Fry joins Good Day NWA with details of their upcoming event and they perform their song, “Stand Up Tall.”

“Fry” Upcoming Performance

Tuesday, September 17

8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

George’s Majestic Lounge

Free Concert

Also Featuring: Kanna & The Red Lens

For more information on the band, click here.