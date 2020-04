"Stay at Home" orders forced films already in theaters to end their runs and switch to digital access. We're taking a look at what's new in home theaters in our Hot Topics.

No troll left behind this weekend. "Trolls World Tour" is the follow-up to the 2016 smash. This second verse finds the trolls separated into different musical tribes. But headbanger Queen Barb voiced by Rachel Bloom wants them all to bow to the king of Rock-n-Roll, voiced by the one and only Ozzy Osbourne. The movie is available on digital platforms and there's going to be an online premiere party! The Trolls Twitter feed has a link to a "party pack," With a guide and decorations for your "Home Red Carpet," and the official watch party, also on Twitter. "Trolls World Tour" is rated PG.