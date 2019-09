What do biking and beer have in common? Answer: they are two of Bentonville’s favorite things and they are coming together for a one of a kind event.

Watch as Rikki Manen and Aimee Ross join Good Day NWA with details on what you can expect at Gardens on Tap.

Gardens on Tap

Bites & Brews Ticket: $40 Includes Food, Drinks, Live Music

Bikes, Bites & Brews Ticket: $60 Includes City Bike Ride, Food, Drinks, Live Music, Swag Bag



For more information, click here.