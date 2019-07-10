Good Day NWA: Gender Reveal Gone Wrong

“The Lion King” will be released in theaters on July 19. The official Twitter account tweeted a cast photo showing the group looking very regal. The all star cast includes Beyoncé who stars as the voice of Nala. Along with Donald Glover as Simba and Seth Rogen as Pumbaa. Not included in the group photo is James Earl Jones who reprises his role as Mufasa. The stars recently hit the red carpet for the world premiere.

#NOTMYARIEL has been trending on Twitter. Some people are upset with Disney for casting black singer Halle Bailey in the new live-action “Little Mermaid” instead of someone who looks like the cartoon. But the woman who was the original voice of Ariel says it doesn’t matter what Ariel looks like. Jodi Benson addressed the issue saying, in part, “We need to be storytellers. No matter what we look like on the outside, no matter our race, our nation, the color of our skin…” She says it’s the spirit of a character that really matters.

A gender reveal gone wrong was caught on camera. A parent-to-be in Australia’s Queensland fitted his car with special smoking tires. The burnout sent up clouds of blue smoke. Then, before you could say “it’s a boy,” flames and black smoke erupted from the car. The driver and a passenger got out of the burning vehicle. Then someone else briefly got behind the wheel. Police were not amused by the stunt. The driver of the car was fined $1,000 and banned from driving for 6 months.

Cat lovers, it’s your day to celebrate. It’s National Kitten Day. July 10 is set aside to observe all the fluffy adorableness that is kittens. Although, let’s be honest, for owners of kittens every day is a holiday. If you don’t already have your own little kitty to cuddle, head to a shelter to adopt or foster one. Happy National Kitten Day!