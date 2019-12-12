Good Day NWA: Get America Covered

Americans only have until Sunday, December 15 to sign up for health care. 2 out of 3 healthcare.gov customers can find a plan for $10 or less.

Watch and Jaclyn & Jason visit with Get America Covered Co-Founder Joshua Peck about some tips to getting health coverage.

More Americans will sign up for health coverage during the week of December 9th than during any other week of the year. Costs of health coverage is lower than ever before, with 9-in-10 enrollees qualifying for tax credits that can reduce their premiums to as low as zero dollars. Two out of three consumers will be able to find a plan this year with a monthly premium of $10 or less. That’s why non-profits like Get America are getting involved.

